I had kids, wanted to be with them: Carrie-Anne Moss rubbishes reports that Hollywood blacklisted her

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ actress Carrie-Anne Moss will be seen after a long time of being off films.

She rubbishes reports that Hollywood blacklisted her after she appeared in the famous Matrix trilogy. Citing a December 21 interview with GQ, Carrie-Anne Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss? Why did Hollywood turn their back on her? Or something like that. I was like, funny!” She rubbished those rumours and said, “I had kids, and I wanted to be with them.”

Carrie-Anne Moss had her first child while shooting for The Matrix Reloaded in 2003. Her first son, Owen is now 18. She then went on to have two more children with husband Steven Roy – Jaden, 16, and Frances, 12.

Meanwhile, Carrie-Anne Moss is thrilled to be reprising her role as Trinity once again. She said, “We think about The Matrix being these systems of control on humanity, and yet the Matrix of our own minds…that’s what I want to bust through all the time! Who am I if not a mother? Who am I if not a wife? Who am I if I’m not an actress? Who am I if not my mother’s daughter? Who am I if not Trinity?”

The Matrix Resurrections released in theatres on December 22.