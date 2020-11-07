Hugh Grant says turning 60 was 'awful'

Actor and British heart-throb of the 90s, Hugh Grant, feels getting older is no fun.

Grant, who starred in a series of hit films like 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', 'Notting Hill' and 'Bridget Jones's Diary' celebrated his birthday in September.

While promoting his new series 'The Undoing', on Sunrise Grant said, “It's a really alarming one, 60 – it’s awful,”

"There's no getting round that. It's not exactly sexy, is it?"

Grant jokily added: “I mean, that must be the end.”

In the same interview, Grant said he thinks he’s been “fruitful” for the past seven years, adding: “I’ve done lots of stuff.”

His most recent roles include Florence Foster Jenkins, 'Paddington 2', and Guy Ritchie film 'The Gentlemen'. In another interview given a while ago, Grant has stated his willingness to star in the sequel of 'Notting Hill' only to show the hideous end of the relationship between him and Julia Robert's character.

Would you like to star in a romantic comedy again? pic.twitter.com/RvKuCzy8RG — HBO (@HBO) October 26, 2020



Grant had said, “I’m sure that my character in Notting Hill and Julia Roberts’ character have been through the ugliest imaginable divorce with really expensive, nasty lawyers.

He later added as part of a Q&A with HBO's Twitter account that he would like to film a sequel charting the “hideous divorce that’s ensued”.



