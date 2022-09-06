How 'House of the Dragon' fixed George RR Martin's least favourite 'Game of Thrones' scene

In the third and latest episode of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'House of the Dragon', King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his retinue went for a great hunt in the forests surrounding King's Landing. The hunting party was huge with dozens of huntsmen present in the party to lure the animal where the monarch could finish it off. This was in stark contrast to the hunting scene in the first season of 'Game of Thrones', where due to the lack of budget King Robert (Mark Addy) was accompanied only by only three others -- his younger brother Renly, Ser Barristan Selmy, and Lancel Lannister.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, George RR Martin, the author of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' fantasy series on which this franchise is based, revealed in the book titled 'Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon' that the hunting scene including King Robert was his least favourite of the entire show.

Also Read: How 'House of the Dragon' improves upon 'Game of Thrones'

He said, "Where we really fell down in terms of the budget was my least favorite scene in the entire show, in all eight seasons: King Robert goes hunting. Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears and Robert is giving Renly shit. In the book, Robert goes off hunting, we get word he was gored by a boar, and they bring him back and he dies. So I never [wrote a hunting scene]."

He added, "But I knew what a royal hunting party was like. There would have been a hundred guys. There would have been pavilions. There would have been huntsmen. There would have been dogs. There would have been horns blowing — that’s how a king goes hunting! He wouldn’t have just been walking through the woods with three of his friends holding spears hoping to meet a boar.”

Martin's criticism appears to have been addressed in the episode "Second of His Name" of 'House of the Dragon'. The scene has all the pomp one would associate with a king from a fantasy setting inspired by mediaeval Europe. And not surprisingly as Martin is one of the co-creators of the show (along with Ryan Condal).

'House of the Dragon' streams on Disney+ Hotstar in India.