'House of the Dragon' actress Milly Alcock bids adieu to the show, shares adorable behind-the-scenes pics

Actress Milly Alcock, best known for playing the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the currently airing 'Game of Thrones' spinoff, 'House of the Dragon', has shared behind-the-scenes photos from the HBO show's sets. The fifth episode of the show, titled "We Light the Way", was the last appearance of Alcock in the character. Now, Emma D'Arcy takes over the role as an adult version of Rhaenyra from the sixth episode onwards. She wrote in the caption, "I love u all I love u I love this!" You can see her Instagram post below. Emily Carey, an English actress who plays the role of Lady Alicent Hightower, reciprocated Alcock's sentiment in the comments.

She wrote, "i love love love u 🖤". Alcock, an Australian actress, has received nearly universal praise for her performance in the role. So much so that many fans of 'House of the Dragon' do not want to leave the role as they believe she is a hard act to follow. Emma clearly has her work cut out.

Earlier, Alcock had spoken about suddenly being in the spotlight after her appearance in the show. She said bluntly that she is not exactly appreciating the attention.

She told Nylon magazine, "I'm trying to not look at it and trying not to engage with it because it doesn't benefit me. It just makes me incredibly anxious. Me seeing my face constantly is straining. No one should have to do that. It f***ing sucks, man. I don't know how the socialites of the world can do that. It's kind of driving me off the wall. It's an incredibly difficult space to navigate."

She added, "I don't really know anyone who's kind of gone through what I'm going through. All of my friends are very normal and go to uni and just do very basic things, and my family's not in the arts whatsoever, so it's strange. It feels like someone's opened Pandora's box and you're kind of just looking through the looking glass. It's a bit Alice in Wonderland-y. It's f***ing weird."

'House of the Dragon' is the first spinoff series of HBO's massively popular fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' to see the light of day. The show has proven that the brand 'Game of Thrones', despite the disastrous final season, is still very much alive. 'HotD' has broken several viewership records for HBO.

In India, 'House of the Dragon' streams on Disney+ Hotstar.