Amazon MGM’s upcoming live-action film Masters of the Universe has now roped in Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto. The House of Gucci actor will play the iconic role of Skeletor, the skull-faced archenemy of He-Man. He-Man is being played by Nicholas Galitizine in the film.

He-Man is Eternia’s greatest warrior ever.

Jared Leto to play Skeletor

Directed by Travis Knight, the live-action He-Man film has also roped in Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah and Hafthor Bjornsson. Kojo will play Tri-Klops and Hafthor will play Goat Man. They’ll join the previously cast Alison Brie as Skeletor’s lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes as He-Man’s trusted compatriot, Teela; and Idris Elba as Teela’s father, Man-at-Arms.

The live-action film by Amazon MGM has got Chris Butler to work on the latest draft of the screenplay, following writers David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee. Escape Artists and Mattel Films are producing the film, which is scheduled to open on June 5, 2026.

The film Masters of the Universe continues Jared Leto’s streak of playing outlandish villains in major studio productions. It all started with Jared Leto signing up for the punk rock version of the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie as his Harley Quinn followed by his diabolical CEO in 2017’s Blade Runner 2049. He then played the titular living vampire in 2022’s Morbius. He will now play Skeletor, He-Man’s rival.

He will next be seen in the lead role in Disney’s Tron: Ares with Evan Peters and Greta Lee.

What we know about Masters of the Universe

Details about Masters of the Universe are being kept tightly guarded.

There is speculation that the live-action film will have some motion-capture CGI. The film will take from the source material. The film follows the beloved animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe in 1983. Action figurines based on the series then gained massive [popularity.