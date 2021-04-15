HBO Max drops Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy trailer

With the arrival of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, the director's trilogy of DC films is complete and a new trailer highlights the story Zack Snyder created over the course of three films.

HBO Max released the trilogy trailer on its official YouTube channel. It has videos of films ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Zack Snyder's Justice League’.

The trailer chronicles Clark Kent's origin as Superman and his death at the hands of Doomsday, which led to the events of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Released recently, Zack Snyder's Justice League is Snyder's original cut of the DC film. It came after the previous version was not received so well as Zack had to leave the project midway. The film is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Zack Snyder is now busy with other films like ‘Army of the Dead’, which is set to launch a franchise at Netflix.