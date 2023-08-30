Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announces new cast
Story highlights
It is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the series.
It is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the series.
The stage show of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has a new cast. The London production will have David Ricardo-Pearce play Harry Potter, with Polly Frame as Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter. The regulars include Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley with Jade Ogugua joining the cast to play Hermione Granger along with Taneetrah Porter as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd will play Draco Malfoy, with Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy.
The play is based on story by JK Rowling
Based on an original story by famous author JK Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Thorne. In the play, 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a new adventure – this time, joined by a new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Spells, a race through time, and a battle to stop mysterious forces follow.
trending now
Last month, the play celebrated seven years at London’s Palace Theatre. The play is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, directed by John Tiffany.
It is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the series.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.