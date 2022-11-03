'Happy birthday Pathaan!': Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Watch video

Indian film star Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday on Thursday, November 2. He turned 57. His millions of fans across the globe sent him their best wishes. Loving called King Khan, he had celebrated three glorious decades in the Hindi film industry, coloquially called Bollywood, earlier this year. Burj Khalifa, Dubai skyscraper and the tallest man-made structure on earth, lit up to celebrate SRK's birthday, with messages like "We (heart emoji) you" and "Happy birthday, Pathaan'. The official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa shared a video showing the visuals of the building. In the background the song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh' from SRK's iconic movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was playing.

#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the birthday of the great bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan’s! Lets wish him a Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/1Q55agSjXa — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 2, 2022 ×

Since the 1990s, SRK has been one of India's top stars. For his performances, he has been bestowed with numerous awards. For instance, he has won 8 Filmfare Awards until now, tying with late acting legend Dilip Kumar for most trophies.

He made his debut in Hindi cinema in 'Deewana' in 1992. Also starring Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor, the film was a success and gave SRK a Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. For many, he is the definitive romantic hero in Bollywood.

However, despite a great career, he has been struggling as his last few films -- 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', for instance -- have either been reviewed well by critics or commercial successes, but not both. But in 2023, he is all set to again rule our hearts next year with three projects: 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. He will also make a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'.

