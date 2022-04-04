Grammy Awards 2022: AR Rahman attends star-studded event with son

It was a star-studded affair like the old times at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Amid all the high fashion looks and music performances that rocked the event, our very own Indian music maestro AR Rahman also attended the Grammys.

The music composer-singer AR Rahman graced the Grammys 2022 red carpet with his son.

Also read: Grammys 2022: India's Falguni Shah and Ricky Kej win honours

Indian fans were overwhelmed seeing AR Rahman make some Indian representation at the awards night. He donned a yellow and brown blazer while his son kept it casual in a multicoloured shirt. The father-son duo looked great together and smiled for the cameras on the red carpet.

AR Rahman also shared some selfies as he took them on the Grammys red carpet as well as inside the auditorium where the awards took place.

In pics: Grammy 2022: Meet the big winners of the night, Silk Sonic to Jon Batiste

The Grammys 2022 was hosted by Trevor Noah. Meanwhile, Jon Batista, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic won big awards. Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish performed on the stage to their musical hits and rocked the event that was a massive relief from how it all went last year.

Grammys was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.