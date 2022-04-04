Grammy 2022: Meet the big winners of the night, Silk Sonic to Jon Batiste

A lucky day for sure! Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, took home the Song of the Year and Record of the Year for their super hit single 'Leave The Door Open'.
Olivia Rodrigo - Best New Artist
As it was expected, Olivia Rodrigo took her first Grammy trophies home. The singer won Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for her superhit 'Drivers License', Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour'.
"This is my biggest dream come true," said the 19-year-old singer while accepting her trophy.
Jon Batiste - Album of the year
Jon Batiste took home the most Grammy trophies this year.
Batiste took home five awards including the prestigious trophy in the Album of the year category for his album 'We Are'.
Kiss Me More - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Doja Cat won her first-ever Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for her track 'Kiss Me More' with SZA.
Foo Fighters - Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance & Best Rock Song
The rock band Foo Fighters bagged all the rock Grammy at the night. The band took the Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance & Best Rock Song award just a week after band's drummer Taylor Hawkins death.