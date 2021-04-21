'GoT' star Emilia Clarke joins Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke has been roped for Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion for Disney+.

‘Secret Invasion’ gets its name from the 2008 event comic book event story that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn, reprising his Captain Marvel role as the shape-shifting Skrull Talos. Oscar winner Olivia Colman is also among the cast.

The Disney+ series is written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet.

In the comics, Secret Invasion revealed that Skrulls had infiltrated human society, and that some of Earth's superheroes had been replaced by Skrulls years earlier.

Emilia Clarke is the latest Game of Thrones alum to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Richard Madden and Kit Harington have roles in the upcoming ‘Eternals’ film. Marvel's film 'Eternals' set photos leaked featuring 'GoT' stars Richard Madden, Kit Harington

Emilia Clarke was previously a part of Disney via her work in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’. She last appeared in a leading role in 2019's ‘Last Christmas’.