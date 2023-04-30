Google Doodle pays tribute to Harry Potter star Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman, who famously played the character of feared and misunderstood Professor Snape in the Harry Potter franchise, won millions of hearts with his craft and made fans worldwide. Today, on Sunday, Google Doddle celebrated his journey in showbiz spanning over 40 years.

Harry Potter fans woke up to a pleasant surprise as the search engine changed its doddle. Calling him "a wizard in the world of entertainment with a career spanning over four decades", Google paid tribute to the actor who has several iconic roles to his credit.

"With a deep, magnetic voice and endless charm, he’s known for his magical performances in films like Harry Potter and Die Hard. On this day in 1987, Rickman performed in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, a Broadway play that was instrumental in launching his career," a note on Doodles page read.

Born on February 21, 1946, in West London, Rickman was a talented painter and he started gaining interest in different art forms after being encouraged by his teachers and family. But, he always knew that acting was his first calling. After starring in school plays, he earned a scholarship to continue pursuing his interest at Latymer Upper School in London.

After finishing secondary school, Rickman opted for a graphic design course at Chelsea College of Art and Design and the Royal College of Art. After graduating, he opened a design company with some partners and continued pursuing his passion for acting at the Group Court Drama Club.

At the age of 26, Rickman decided to divert all of his attention to acting and give away his position in the design company. In a few years, he started getting projects as he was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In 1985, he starred as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons). After earning a Tony nomination for his performance, he started getting offers for films.

Rickman played the character of criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in Die Hard and left everyone impressed. Later, he appeared in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Sense and Sensibility and Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny.

In 2001, Rickman entered the world of wizards and played the iconic role of Professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. He became an international sensation because of his intimidating, scary, and captivating performance in the franchise.

