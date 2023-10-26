Go to hell: Dolly Parton's blunt response to people asking her to tone down her look

Apple Music listeners and podcast enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to as the iconic Dolly Parton graces the platform in a new four-part series, What Would Dolly Do? Radio. The show is set to premiere on October 25, bringing listeners into the world of the music legend.

In this series, Parton discusses her life and career with country music artist Kelleigh Bannen. The show is timed with the upcoming release of Parton's first rock album, Rockstar, due on November 17.

During the premiere episode, Parton reveals an interesting tidbit from her early days in the music industry. She shares that country music star Chet Atkins once advised her to "tone down" her look. When asked how she would react to such advice today, Parton's response is characteristically straightforward: "I'd say, 'Go to hell. I ain't doing it.'"

Parton also shares her personal philosophy on individuality and fashion. She underscores the importance of self-discovery, being comfortable in one's own skin, and embracing one's unique style. In her words, "My true belief with most things, you've got to really find out who you are, what makes you happy, what you're comfortable in, and if you feel like you look your best, according to your rules, then you are going to do your best. I really believe that. And I think everybody has their own little things they love. To me, that is what fashion is."

What Would Dolly Do? Radio promises an insightful and unvarnished look into Dolly Parton's life and perspective. The podcast is a unique opportunity for fans to hear from the music icon herself as she prepares for her latest musical endeavour and imparts her wisdom on self-expression and individuality.

Earlier, in an interview with The Guardian, Parton had said that her grandfather also disapproved of her unconventional fashion choices. She said that she faced both verbal scolding and physical punishment for her style choices. Despite the disapproval she encountered, she remained steadfast in her pursuit of a style that resonated with her.