Dolly Parton says her preacher grandfather whipped her for fashion choices

Dolly Parton, the country music icon, recently opened up about her unconventional fashion choices and the challenges she faced during her formative years in a candid interview with The Guardian. Parton disclosed that her distinctive style was shaped by a daring woman in her hometown and that her eccentric fashion sense was not always met with approval, especially from her preacher grandfather.

The woman who inspired Parton's bold style was known for her flamboyance, donning bright red lipstick, long red fingernails, high-heeled shoes adorned with floating plastic goldfish in the heels, and outfits featuring short skirts and low-cut tops.

While she may have been considered unconventional by the standards of their small town, Parton looked up to her with admiration, seeing a unique beauty in her individuality.

However, Parton's grandfather, a preacher in their community, took issue with her fashion sensibilities.

In her interview, Parton revealed that she faced both verbal scolding and physical punishment for her style choices. Despite the disapproval she encountered, she remained steadfast in her pursuit of a style that resonated with her.

Parton's determination to express herself through her fashion choices remained unshaken. She explained, "I was willing to pay for it. I'm very sensitive, I didn't like being disciplined—it hurt my feelings so bad to be scolded or whipped or whatever. But sometimes there's just that part of you that's willing, if you want something bad enough, to go for it." Throughout her illustrious career, Parton has been no stranger to criticism and scrutiny over her appearance.

In a 1977 interview with Barbara Walters, she defended her unique look, saying it was her desire to stand out rather than conforming to the standards of fashion.

Parton stated, "I don't like to be like everybody else. I've often made the statement that I would never stoop so low as to be fashionable, as that's the easiest thing in the world to do. ... I'm very real, where it counts, and that's inside."

In the same interview, Walters questioned Parton about whether she ever felt like a joke due to her unconventional style.

Parton responded with unwavering confidence, saying, "All these years, the people have thought the joke was on me, but it's actually been on the public. I know exactly what I'm doing. ... I'm sure of myself as a person, I'm sure of my talent."

Parton's upcoming album, Rockstar, set to be released on November 17, features a star-studded lineup of collaborators. Her memoir, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, comes out on October 17 and offers a deeper look into her life and the profound impact of her fashion choices.

