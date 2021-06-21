Gigi Hadid gushes over Zayn Malik, says Khai is ‘so lucky’ to have him as dad

Gigi Hadid is celebrating new dad Zayn Malik's first Father's Day. Marking the special day, Hadid shared a new rare picture of Zayn with their daughter and paid a sweet tribute to the 28-year-old music star.



The 26-year-old model posted a never before seen photo in which Malik can be seen holding the little girl and both together looking at the glowing globe in the dark.



"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile," she wrote alongside a sweet father-daughter snap. "Happy first Father's Day .. I'm so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much." Gigi captioned the photo.

Gigi gave birth to Khai back in September 2020, reportedly at Yolanda's farm, where she stayed with her sister Bella throughout her pregnancy. Hadid also shared a tribute to her dad, Mohamed Hadid and posted a snap of her father pushing Khai in a stroller.

"Happy Fathers Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai ! 🤍"

The musician also talked about his girl on iHeartRadio and shared, 'I didn't expect to be quite as into it (fatherhood) to be honest with you. 'I just love hanging out with her (Khai)... It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising," he said.



''Honestly, it’s amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it’s a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly, she’s an amazing baby''.



''It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She’s made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk," Zayn said.