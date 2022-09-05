French Montana reveals Mac Miller's death inspired him to launch NAQI Healthcare

French Montana, who has been in sobriety for over two years, is constantly making efforts to help others fight drug and alcohol addiction. The rapper recently launched NAQI Healthcare, in partnership with Guardian Recovery Services, to provide a medically supervised in-home detox program for people struggling with substance abuse. And now, in a recent interview, the 37-year-old has shared what inspired him to get sober and eventually help others get sober too.

In an episode of 'PEOPLE Every Day' podcast, the rapper spoke about the impact of Mac Miller's death on him. While talking to Janine Rubenstein, he said, "It touched me because I'm in that space and I consider these artists as my brothers and my family. And when we lose one, it's like damn near losing part of us," while adding, "I've been thinking about this for a very long time. What can I do to help?"

Montana continued, "They say [alcohol] is the easiest thing to get into and it's the hardest thing to get rid of. It's a slippery slope. Every time you celebrate, you're having to drink. You have your own vices and after a while, that becomes an everyday thing. It becomes an addiction. [Pills] can sneak up on you, too when you go to the doctor for a pain in your leg or your tooth is hurting, they give you Vicodins or Percocets. Before you know it, you're feeling good, and you keep taking them [when you don't need them anymore]. And opiates are one of the most dangerous things to get addicted to oxys, all of those."

"It starts from a fun place but you end up in these situations and you can't shake it off yourself, because it's dangerous [to detox cold turkey]," he shared. "In the past 20 years, the overdose level has doubled. Especially with artists, especially with different people that don't like to [be] open with their problems."

Montana then shared how NAQI Healthcare can help people dealing with addictions. Since his company offers at-home detox programs for all types of addictions, people can be treated discreetly at private locations.

The program is currently available in four U.S. states, i.e. Florida, New York, Texas and California. The rapper plans to expand in the future.

"I'm very excited and very happy that we can cure people, especially in the comfort of their homes. A lot of people are private. When you go through your problems, you want to stay private and you want to be taken care of wherever you're comfortable. We want to help people stay alive as much as we can, wherever they're comfortable," he concluded.

French Montana has often spoken about his struggles with alcohol addiction. He was also addicted to some prescription drugs which he stopped taking after the shocking death of Mac Miller and a two-week hospital stay that ultimately got him sober in 2019.