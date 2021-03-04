Five Feet Apart: Cole Sprouse' romantic drama apt for pandemic set for release in China

‘Riverdale’ actor Cole Sprouse starrer ‘Five Feet Apart’ is set to release on March 12 in China. The CBS Films’ romantic drama is being touted as perfect for times like these as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The posters for the film have been tweaked for different countries -- another great example of marketing as the actress Haley Lu Richardson appears to get thinner in Korean and Chinese posters.

Check out a comparison of Haley Lu Richardson in four different country’s posters for ‘Five Feet Apart’:

The announcement of the China release for Five Feet Apart comes less than two weeks ahead from its debut.

The romantic drama is helmed by Justin Baldoni, better known for his acting role in the ‘Jane the Virgin’ series. The film ‘Five Feet Apart’ stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson as teens who fall in love despite suffering from cystic fibrosis, which forces them to maintain six feet of distance from others.