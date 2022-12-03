Female 'Pirates of the Caribbean' spinoff starring Margot Robbie not dead?

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise is currently in a lurch. After Johnny Depp vowed never to work with Disney, the studio that owns the franchise, a female-led spinoff starring Margot Robbie was announced, with 'Birds of Prey' scribe writing the script. But last month, Robbie had revealed that the project is not moving forward.

Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of all the previous 'Pirates' movies, has said that there is still a chance that the movie might happen.

Of Depp's rumoured new 'Pirates' movie, it may be just that: a rumour.

While speaking to Collider, he said, “I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one’s going forward first, so that’s what we’re working on, to try to get that one made.”

The movie that Bruckheimer is referring to, which is in active development, is most likely what 'Chernobyl' creator Craig Mazin is writing with the franchise veteran Ted Elliott, who scripted the first four 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films.

Earlier, Robbie had said to Vanity Fair that the film might not be made as there has been no update from Disney. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," she said.