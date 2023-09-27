Explained | WGA deal — a blueprint for Hollywood actors' strike resolution?

Hollywood was under the shadow of a historic labour strike since May 2. This protracted standoff pitted the Writers Guild of America (WGA) against the influential Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing major film and television studios. Later, in July, actors' union SAG-AFTRA also kicked off a strike of their own, making it the first 'double strike' since 1960s. The WGA strike meanwhile was marked by its duration and far-reaching implications, and also cast a spotlight on critical issues such as wage disparities and apprehensions surrounding the burgeoning role of artificial intelligence (AI) in creative processes. Now, an agreement brokered by the writers with Hollywood holds the potential to serve as a guiding model for SAG-AFTRA's ongoing negotiations with AMPTP.

WGA's deal and its implications for SAG-AFTRA strike

WGA achieved a significant breakthrough when they reached an agreement with the studios on September 24. The agreement includes provisions for improved minimum pay, augmented streaming residuals, and essential safeguards to ensure that AI cannot undermine a writer's credit. This development has sparked optimism among the striking actors, hinting at the possibility of resolving their differences with the studios.

Historically, deals struck by one union within the entertainment industry have often set a template for subsequent negotiations with other unions. This practice has evolved from the desire for equitable treatment and fair compensation for all industry professionals. As writer and actor Mel Shimkovitz stated to Reuters while picketing outside Netflix, "I hear it's an exceptional deal and historically, whatever deal they give to one union, the next union uses as a template for their own deal."

Writers' potential return to work

With the agreement in place, the WGA has indicated that writers could potentially return to work as early as the following Wednesday, pending a final vote to ratify the contract. This development would signal the resumption of talk shows and writing activities. However, the resumption of filming remains contingent on the actors reaching their own labour agreement.

Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA have not engaged in talks with AMPTP. Nonetheless, entertainment industry executives remain hopeful that negotiations will resume soon, possibly within the coming week.

Shared concerns between writers and actors

Actors and writers have been vocal about shared concerns during these labour disputes. A prominent issue revolves around safeguarding their contributions from being supplanted by "digital replicas" generated through AI.

Both groups are also seeking compensation that accurately reflects their value in the era of streaming, with a focus on revenue sharing. The rise of streaming platforms has fundamentally transformed the entertainment landscape. While it has brought new opportunities and a vast array of content to audiences worldwide, it has also posed challenges regarding compensation and job security for those who create this content. Writers and actors alike are grappling with the question of how to fairly distribute the revenues generated in this digital era.

One of the other core issues at the heart of these labour disputes is residuals — the additional payments made to writers and actors when their work is reused or streamed. Residuals have been a traditional source of income for industry professionals, but the shift to streaming platforms has raised questions about the adequacy of these payments. Both writers and actors are seeking a more equitable share of the revenue generated by their content on streaming services.

Another pressing concern that writers and actors share is the encroachment of AI in the creative process. While AI has the potential to streamline certain aspects of content creation, it also raises fears of job displacement and the erosion of creative autonomy. Both groups are keen to ensure that AI remains a tool to assist human creativity rather than a replacement for it.

Additional actor demands

In addition to these shared concerns, SAG-AFTRA has articulated other demands. Actors are pushing for limitations on self-taped auditions in casting, asserting that these are more costly than in-person readings. They are also advocating for increased diversity and inclusivity in the industry, specifically by seeking hair and makeup artists capable of working with various hair textures and skin tones to ensure equitable treatment. Moreover, actors are striving for greater flexibility in working during extended breaks between TV show seasons.

Within SAG-AFTRA, there are various categories of performers, each with its unique demands. Dancers, singers, background actors, and stunt performers, for instance, have their specific requirements, adding complexity to the negotiations.

A unified resolve

Despite the challenges and diverse demands, SAG-AFTRA remains unified in its pursuit of a fair contract. As they posted on Tuesday night, accompanied by pictures of Pedro Pascal, Bob Odenkirk, and others on the picket lines, "Our fight isn't over — it's just heating up! We're committed to securing a fair contract because we deserve nothing less. Let's keep pushing, keep fighting, and show the world our determination!"

A blueprint for future negotiations

As the writers' tentative agreement now stands as a potential blueprint for future negotiations, its terms and provisions will be scrutinised closely by both actors and industry insiders. The implications of the deal, especially in the context of the streaming era and the evolving role of AI, will reverberate throughout Hollywood.

What does the future hold?

As the writers' strike approaches resolution, the entertainment industry watches closely, anticipating how this milestone may shape the future for actors and all stakeholders in Hollywood. These developments mark not just a chapter in Hollywood's history but a critical juncture in the ongoing evolution of the entertainment industry in the digital age.

