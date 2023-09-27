Hollywood writers' guild officially calls off months long strike

The monthslong strike of the Writers Guild of America has been officially called off. The strike had literally paralyzed Hollywood these past few months. The leaders of the guild accepted a pay deal hammered out with production studios.



The powerful writers' union's board of directors "voted unanimously to recommend the agreement," it said in a statement, adding "the strike ends at 12:01 am" Los Angeles time on Wednesday.



The union's 11,500 members will have the final say on whether or not to accept the offer, with a vote to take place between October 2 and 9, the group said.



Theoretically, the deal can still be rejected by the screenwriters, but most industry experts believe the ratification will be a formality and work on paused TV and film projects can restart while the process is being completed.



Thousands of film and television scribes downed their pens in early May over demands including better pay, greater rewards for creating hit shows, and protection from artificial intelligence.



They have manned picket lines for months outside offices including Netflix and Disney, and were joined by striking actors in mid-July, leaving a normally busy Hollywood lot all but vacant in a dramatic show of force.