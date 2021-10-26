Eternals: Despite a massive buzz, this is one of the lowest rated MCU films

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ has probably been in the news ever since there was an announcement made along the lines of starting a new franchise after Avengers ended. After a thunderous buzz as the first film from the franchise as it features some of the biggest names of Hollywood including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani; the film has unfortunately not been getting great responses.

While some call it brave and a big step, many others feel that the film 'Eternals' was a misfire from Marvel. But we can’t be too soon in coming to conclusions as the worldwide release of the movie has just begun. However, what’s disappointing is the early reviews on Rotten Tomatoes (considered a credible source of movie ratings). At the website, Eternals has a rating just a bit above Iron Man 2 and stands on one of the lowest rankings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe filmography.

As per the portal Rotten Tomatoes, which takes into consideration both the critic reviews and audience reactions, ‘Eternals’ is at 75% with some over 50 reviews and counting. Lower than these from MCU are ‘Thor: Dark World’ with 66% and ‘The Incredible Hulk’ with 67%.

For those who haven't seen Eternals yet, the film takes us 7000 years back to explore the life of one of Marvel’s oldest families. The celestials tell their story and also answer many questions while they do so. Also read: Angelina Jolie attends Rome premiere of 'Eternals' with Zahara and Shiloh

‘Eternals’ will release in theatres on November 5.

