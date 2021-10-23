New Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show is coming sooner than you expected!

Khloe Kardashian is giving fans a small update!



Khloe has recently spilt some beans about the Kardashian-Jenner's new Hulu show possible premiere date. During her appearance on The Ellen Show, the television personality, 37, revealed that the series will be airing sooner than expected.

Mother of one told host Ellen that the highly-anticipated show will be dropped in early 2022.



“I think in a few months, either end of January, early February. … Really fast, so that’s the beauty of Hulu,” she said. ''We’re streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We’re really excited.'' Kardashian added.



Giving more updates, she said, "They're here now in the back shooting with us and we're so happy to be up and rolling again."



Just a few months after the family decided to say goodbye to their 14-year-old series, it was announced the family would be developing content to air on Hulu. The upcoming venture will involve Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The decade-long show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' come to an end earlier this year, after 20 seasons.



Over the years, the controversial show has provided fans with countless epic moments. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the USA. The new season started premiering on Sept. 17 2020.