'Encanto', 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' get Chinese release dates; set for January

After a hiatus, Disney and Paramount films like ‘Encanto’, ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ have got a release date in China for next month. They will release on January 7 and 14 respectively.

‘Encanto’ is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, co-written by Bush and Charise Castro Smith. It features voice cast of Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Wilmer Valderrama, and others.

While the film got positive response, it has not given great numbers at the box office so there’s hope that the Chinese debut will bring in some money for the makers. The film released in theatres on November 24 and started streaming on Disney + Hotstar on December 24 (after a month’s gap).

As for ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’, it has passed censorship too so there is no problem on that front. The animated film first premiered in China in 2015.

