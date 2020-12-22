Elliot Page thanks fans for support after coming out as transgender

Days after coming out as a transgender, actor Elliot Page is expressing gratitude to fans and supports for their love.



"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift," Page wrote in a post on Sunday. "Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021, Xoxo Elliot"

Page's 'Juno' co-star Jennifer Garner commented on the post, writing, "Major, huge love to you, Elliot"

Earlier this month, Page had opened up on social media and said he identifies himself as non-binary and transgender.



"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

Page's wife Emma Portner has said that she is proud of him for coming out as a transgender.