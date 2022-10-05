Elizabeth Olsen says filming Marvel movies is 'silly' and 'embarrassing. Here's why

Superhero movies as a whole are usually scorned by people who regard themselves as serious film buffs. While the flashy visuals are one of the reasons, it is also the acting in Marvel and DC movies. Apart from a few notable exceptions, these films do not require a whole lot of that. Acting, that is. They just need to mouth lines as the film lurches from one set piece to another. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the role of Wanda Maximoff in MCU, has spoken about the inherent silliness of filming these movies. Particularly without visual effects, she said in a recent interview, the superhero movies feel absolutely ridiculous.

While speaking to Variety, she said that "it's very embarrassing shooting those kinds of things." She talked about the appearance of Paul Bettany's android character Vision, the love interest of Wanda, without any special effects. She said, "He’s so purple. And then he has a layer of glitter over the purple. So, when he touches you or kisses you, you get glitter on you. And then you’re sweating also, because it was Atlanta. And so, he would just be melting. And then, he had these ear things where he’d have to open up his ears and go like this, and it would just drip water."

She added, "It’s just silly. There’s a lot of silly stuff. I always wish that one day they just release a version of the film without any special effects, because then you understand how ridiculous it feels."

While Vision is deceased in MCU, Wanda was last seen in Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' after she sacrificed herself at the end of the movie. However, before that she'd been the Big Bad of the film, creating trouble for Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange by interfering with the fabric of the multiverse to get her children back. While she was shown to be dying, it is likely that she will come back again.

Feige had told Variety earlier, "I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

