Eddie Murphy to star opposite Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris's Netflix comedy

Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy will star opposite Jonah Hill in an untitled Netflix comedy directed by Kenya Barris.



This yet-to-be-titled comedy also reunites Murphy with Barris, wh had worked on Murphy’s 'Coming 2 America' as a writer--the sequel to the comedian’s 1980s classic that turned out to be a big hit for Amazon Prime earlier this year.

Netflix's upcoming project has been co-written by Hill and Barris and are also producing through their respective production companies.



Although not much has been revealed pertaining to the details of the project, it is said to be an examination of modern love, family dynamics and how different, clashing cultures, coupled with societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships.

Murphy and Hill will be representing the two opposite sides of this spectrum.



Interestingly, this project marks Barris' feature directorial debut with the project.

