Django Unchained actor Keith Jefferson no more

In a sad news update from Hollywood, the Django Unchained actor Keith Jefferson died on October 5 at the age of 53. The actor had been battling cancer. It was announced in August that the actor was getting treated for cancer.

The actor’s representative revealed that the actor fought for his life but eventually succumbed to cancer. Earlier, while announcing he was diagnosed with cancer, Keith Jefferson said, “Every now and then God will give you a challenge and leave it up to you to fix it. When I was first diagnosed with cancer I had to stop, pause, and didn’t want to share with anyone. Not my family nor extended family. Today I’m finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger.”

Born on April 7, 1970, in Houston, Keith Jefferson received a BFA in musical theatre from the US International in San Diego and an MFA in acting from the University of Arizona. He started off with a role in a 1995 project titled Boys on the Side. He then went on to star in hit films like Django Unchained alongside Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson. He portrayed Pudgy Ralph. He also starred as Charly in The Hateful Eight (2015) and as Land Pirate Keith in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

Keith Jefferson also worked as a producer, voiceover artist and acting coach. His other TV and film credits included Relative Opposites, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, You Too, Bosch: Legacy and Day Shift.

As for the stage, he had roles in such touring and regional theatre productions such as Big River, Othello, Superior Donuts and Piano Lesson.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.