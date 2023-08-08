Dive into terror: 10 great aquatic horror movies like Meg 2

If you are like me and found yourself liking Meg 2, the aquatic horror genre has a treasure trove of thrilling films to offer. Yes, the film is less an aquatic horror film and more a campy action adventure with gigantic prehistoric sharks, but if you're still craving that underwater thrill, you are in luck. The realm of aquatic horror boasts a collection of movies that plunge you into the depths of fear and suspense. From the eerie abyss of the ocean to the murky waters of lakes and rivers, these films are tailor-made for those who enjoy the sensation of their heart racing and their imagination running wild.

1. Jaws (1975)

Let's start with the one that set the bar for not just every aquatic horror movies that followed, but also every blockbuster. Jaws, in fact, invented the modern blockbuster. It remains the quintessential film that taps into our primal fear of the unknown lurking beneath the water's surface. Steven Spielberg's masterpiece transformed the open ocean into a hunting ground for a massive great white shark, terrorizing a small beach town and forever leaving audiences cautious about going for a swim.

2. Deep Blue Sea (1999)

In Deep Blue Sea, science and hubris collide as scientists tamper with the intelligence of sharks, leading to unforeseen consequences. When the enhanced predators turn on their creators, chaos ensues, and the underwater facility becomes a battleground for survival against creatures that are smarter and deadlier than ever before.

3. The Abyss (1989)

James Cameron's The Abyss marries aquatic suspense with science fiction elements as a deep-sea diving team encounters enigmatic and alien-like beings in the depths. With breathtaking underwater scenes, this film explores the uncharted territories of the ocean, both in terms of its physical depths and the psychological impact on the characters.

4. Open Water (2003)

Based on a terrifying true story, Open Water immerses audiences in the chilling account of a couple stranded in the vast expanse of the ocean after a diving mishap. The film's stark portrayal of isolation and vulnerability in the open sea amplifies the fear of the unknown that lies beneath the water's surface.

5. The Shallows (2016)

The Shallows thrusts a lone surfer, played by Blake Lively, into a battle for survival when she becomes trapped on a small rock offshore, hunted by a relentless great white shark. With minimal resources and nowhere to hide, the film transforms a picturesque beach into a haunting battleground of survival.

6. The Deep (1977)

Based on Peter Benchley's novel, the same author who wrote Jaws, The Deep brings a different kind of aquatic danger. This film follows a couple who stumble upon a sunken treasure, only to find themselves entangled in a web of intrigue and danger as they come face-to-face with dangerous secrets and criminal elements lurking in the depths.

7. Black Water (2007)

This Australian horror film thrusts viewers into the murky swamps as tourists fight for survival after their boat capsizes due to a monstrous crocodile attack. Black Water uses its confined setting to create a tension-packed narrative that constantly keeps you on edge.

8. Below (2002)

Directed by David Twohy, Below combines horror with a supernatural twist. Set during World War II, the crew of a submarine starts experiencing strange occurrences and eerie phenomena while navigating the treacherous waters of the Atlantic. As tension rises and crew members begin to suspect each other, the line between reality and the supernatural becomes increasingly blurred.

9. Bait 3D (2012)

Combining disaster with horror, Bait 3D takes place in a submerged supermarket after a tsunami hits a coastal town. The survivors must fend off hungry great white sharks while navigating the flooded store, resulting in a thrilling and nerve-wracking ride.

10. Piranha 3D (2010)

While more on the campy side, Piranha 3D doesn't hold back on the gore and mayhem. When prehistoric piranhas are released into a lake during Spring Break, chaos and carnage ensue in a film that revels in its B-movie roots.

