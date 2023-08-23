Did Angelina Jolie just get a tattoo with a secret message for ex Brad Pitt? See pics inside

This is not the first time that Angelina Jolie has gotten inked but it has certainly caught on everyone’s interest as many suggest that it has a special message for her ex, Brad Pitt, with whom she was married for some time and they had babies together.

Angelina's eventful lunch with son

Angelina Jolie got inked during a recent outing in New York City. As seen in a photo shared by her tattoo artist Mr. K, Jolie is seen getting not one but two tattoos. At the time, Angelina was clad in an outfit she wore on August 18, for a lunch outing with 19-year-old son Pax. Angelina has got two tattoos inside of her middle fingers.

However, details of her tattoos were blurred out in the image.

Sharing the photo, her tattoo artist wrote, `"Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her.” He further wrote, “Guess what she got on her palm?”

Watch the viral tattoo here:

Due to the placement of the tattoo, internet users think that it could be a secret message for her ex, Brad Pitt. "'Frick' 'off,'" one Instagram user guessed, while another commenter quipped, "middle / finger."

Angelina loves getting inked

Angelina Jolie has always been someone who loves getting tattoos. Her love with ink started very early on. In a 2019 interview, Angeline had said, "I have a tattoo, 'A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages,' I got it when I was 20. I was with my mom one evening, and I was feeling lost. I was restless—always. I still am. We were driving to dinner, and she talked about spending time with Tennessee Williams and how much she loved his words. She told me he wrote that, about the wild at heart."

Angelina Jolie continued, "We drove to a tattoo parlour, and I got it inked on my left arm."

Since then, Angelina has gotten many tattoos including the name of her second husband Billy Bob Thornton, which she later covered up with coordinates of the locations where her six kids were born.\

