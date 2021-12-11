Dev Patel to be joined by Seth Rogen, Elle Fanning in 'Chippendales'

The star cast of 'Chippendales' is adding one good actor after another, and it does seem like an impressive outing in the making!



Reports confirm that the line-up not only involves BAFTA-winning actor Dev Patel but other known performers like Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning have also joined the 'Lion' actor.



Margot Robbie's 'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie is reportedly helming the project.

Dev Patel, who was finalised to headline the film back in 2017, will play Steve Banerjee: an Indian immigrant who takes over the struggling LA club Destiny II and transforms it into the most sought-after place to hangout.



The club in question makes way for the then famous 'Chippendales' theatre group but takes a hit when Banerjee's co-creator Paul Snider kills Banerjee's playmate girlfriend Dorothy Stratten. The tragic event leaves the protagonist into a downward spiral as he fields one legal battle after another.



If reports are true, then this project would be the reunion of Rogen and Gillespie, who has just finished the production work on his highly anticipated 'Pam and Tommy' series for Hulu, as per reports.

Media outlets have reported that Fanning is in talks to for the role of Stratten, while Rogen will most likely take on the role of Nick De Noia: the choreographer who invented with Chippendales routine.



The script of the film is currently being re-written by Lauren Blum and Rebecca Angelo after the initial drafts were penned by Craig Williams and Isaac Adamson.

