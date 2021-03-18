Dev Patel directorial debut 'Monkey Man' to feature Sobhita Dhulipala

British actor of Indian descent Dev Patel is turning director. His debut directorial is titled 'Monkey Man' and features 'Made In Heaven' stars Sobhita Dhulipala opposite Patel who plays the lead role in the film.



Netflix has struck a deal in the region of USD30Mn for most worldwide rights to the film, Deadline reported a few days ago.



Apart from Dev and Sobhita, the film will also feature Sharlto Copley and Sikandar Kher.



Sobhita shared the news on Instagram today, asking her fans to wish her luck.

The filming has reportedly recently been wrapped up and it will have Dev playing an unlikely hero who emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values and seeking revenge from those who took everything from him years before. The film will release on Netflix in 2022.



The Oscar-nominated actor has also written the script with Paul Angunawela and his 'Hotel Mumbai' collaborator John Collee.



The film is Sobhita Dhulipala's first international project.