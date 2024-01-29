Despicable Me 4 trailer teases a new and sober supervillain Gru | WATCH

Gru and the Minions are back with a lot more fun as Universal released the new trailer for Despicable Me 4.

The new trailer of the much-awaited sequel to the popular animated franchise will follow supervillain Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell) trying to do good things and lead a simpler life. He is seen trying to find family while he’s at it. The fourth installment of the film will have stars reprise their roles including Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Pierre Coffin.

There will also be some new characters in the fourth installment. The new characters will be voiced by Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, and Madison Polan. Ferrell voices Gru’s new nemesis Maxime Le Mal, while Vergara plays Maxime’s femme fatale girlfriend Valentina.

Despicable Me 4 is set to hit theatres on July 3, 2024. The first movie featured Gru adopting three daughters, while the second installment saw Gru finding love with Lucy Wilde (voiced by Wiig). In the third film, we get to meet Gru’s long-lost twin brother, Dru (also voiced by Steve Carrell). In the fourth film, Gru and Lucy welcome a new addition to the family: their son, Gru Jr.

The film is produced by Chris Meledandri. Despicable Me 4 is directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage.