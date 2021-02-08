Denzel Washington’s ‘The Little Things’ dominates box office with $2 million in collections

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington enjoys a smooth run at the box office as his latest film ‘Little Things’ dominates the chart with its collections of $2.1 million in its second week of release. The film picked up $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries while it made $7.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to date.

Directed by John Lee Hancock, ‘The Little Things’ debuted simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service.

The collections were however lower than expected as this weekend had Super Bowl. It is said to never be a popular time of the year to go to the movies. Watch: Marvel drops trailer for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ during the Super Bowl

Meanwhile, the second position at the box office chart is with Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Croods: A New Age’ that generated $1.7 million. After 11 weeks in theaters, the ‘Croods’ sequel has brought in $46 million domestically.

Liam Neeson thriller ‘The Marksman’ landed in the No. 3 spot, grossing $1 million from 2,018 screens. That brings its total haul to $9.1 million. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ came in fourth place with $905,000 from 1,818 U.S. locations.

Sony’s ‘Monster Hunter’ rounded out the top five with $585,000 in its eighth weekend of release. The video game adaptation, starring Milla Jovovich, has made $11.8 million to date.