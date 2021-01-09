Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson, famous for his role on 'ER', passes away at 55

Dearon `Deezer D` Thompson, the actor who portrayed nurse Malik McGrath on the beloved NBC medical drama ER, has died at the age of 55.



An official cause of death has yet to be released. On Friday, news broke that the actor had passed on January 7, after being found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home. He previously underwent open-heart surgery in 2009 to replace an aorta and fix a leaky heart valve. Thompson's brother confirmed the news with a post on Instagram, which he captioned "My Big Brother! God is with you. I will miss you."





In addition to appearing in 190 episodes of ER from 1994 until 2009, Thompson also appeared in movies such as Fear of a Black Hat, CB4, Bringing Down the House, and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

Following the news, Thompson's ER costars shared their heartfelt tributes across social media. “I lost a dear friend yesterday,” Noah Wyle wrote on Instagram. “Deezer D, known to millions of ER fans as nurse, Malik McGrath, died yesterday morning. He was one of the most creative and charismatic men I’ve ever known and his gospel of positivity pulled us both up from many a dark place. I will miss him terribly. Please say a prayer for him and hold a living thought for his family today.” The original star of the series, Julianna Margulies commented on Wyle's post, “My heart is broken… He was simply the sweetest, most fun to be around. I can’t believe it!”









As reported by Fox News, his `ER` co-star Terry Wilkerson reacted to his death on Thursday, writing on Twitter, "I had the pleasure of working with Deezer D on E.R. One of the kindest most Gentle souls ever. Even before Diversity was popular he made it on one of the biggest Shows on Network. Prayers to his family. Rest Easy my Brother."

Mekhi Phifer, who joined the series in 2002, also shared a tribute. “What a special spirit we have all lost!” he wrote on Instagram. “Since the first day I met him on the set of ER he absolutely made me feel at home and welcomed. My brother will forever be missed! Many condolences to his friends, fans and family.”









According to reports, the actor also was known in the underground hip-hop and Christian communities, formerly hosting a Christian radio show in Los Angeles. More recently, he also worked as a fitness trainer, according to reports.