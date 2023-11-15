DC's Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow movie gets writer in Ana Nogueira

The eagerly anticipated upcoming DC movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has found its wordsmith in Ana Nogueira. Best known for her acting roles in CW's shows Nogueira is making a seamless transition into screenwriting, with her latest endeavour promising to bring a fresh perspective to the iconic character.

The collaboration between Nogueira and the visionary duo of James Gunn and Peter Safran adds another layer of excitement to DC Studios' ever-evolving cinematic universe. While details about the director remain undisclosed, Nogueira's recent deal marks a significant step forward for the project.

Interestingly, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is not entirely uncharted territory for Nogueira. Her involvement with the film traces back to 2022, when Warner Bros initially envisioned it as a spinoff of The Flash, featuring Sasha Calle as the titular heroine. However, the project underwent a metamorphosis under the guidance of Gunn and Safran, who spearheaded a reorganisation of the DC brand, turning DC Films into DC Studios, and launching the creation of an entirely new slate.