DC's Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow movie gets writer in Ana Nogueira
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's storyline, kept secret by DC Studios, is expected to explore Supergirl's complex origin and her galaxy-spanning adventure with Krypto, delving into themes of revenge.
The eagerly anticipated upcoming DC movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has found its wordsmith in Ana Nogueira. Best known for her acting roles in CW's shows Nogueira is making a seamless transition into screenwriting, with her latest endeavour promising to bring a fresh perspective to the iconic character.
The collaboration between Nogueira and the visionary duo of James Gunn and Peter Safran adds another layer of excitement to DC Studios' ever-evolving cinematic universe. While details about the director remain undisclosed, Nogueira's recent deal marks a significant step forward for the project.
Interestingly, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is not entirely uncharted territory for Nogueira. Her involvement with the film traces back to 2022, when Warner Bros initially envisioned it as a spinoff of The Flash, featuring Sasha Calle as the titular heroine. However, the project underwent a metamorphosis under the guidance of Gunn and Safran, who spearheaded a reorganisation of the DC brand, turning DC Films into DC Studios, and launching the creation of an entirely new slate.
The film is now distanced from its earlier connection to The Flash and draws inspiration from a comic book mini-series penned by Tom King in 2021 and 2022. King's narrative sought to redefine Supergirl, delving into her origin as a character raised on a fragment of Krypton. In contrast to Superman's upbringing by loving parents on Earth, Supergirl witnessed the tragic demise of those around her, shaping her into a more complex and jaded personality.
Gunn, in a Twitter video earlier this year, provided insights into the film's thematic direction. The storyline, kept tightly under wraps by DC Studios, is expected to revolve around Kara Zor-El, alias Supergirl, and her superdog Krypto embarking on a galaxy-spanning adventure tied to a young alien girl's quest for revenge.