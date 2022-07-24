DC releases 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' trailer

Are you ready to see Zachary Levi return as the DC superhero in the much-anticipated film 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'. At the San Diego Comic-Con, the makers of the film dropped its trailer and left us all excited for the release. The 2-minute clip shows the return of Levi as the loveable superhero Shazam. The trailer suggests that he might be suffering from imposter syndrome.

The trailer opens with: "I`m an idiot. I don`t deserve these powers if I`m being honest. Like, what am I even contributing?" Later, in the trailer, we can hear Eminem's song 'Business'.

Billy Batson also compares himself to other superheroes like 'The Flash', 'Aquaman' and 'Batman'. And, thinking about the rest of the famed heroes of DC`s extended universe, he says, "And I`m just me. I feel like a fraud."

Watch the trailer below:

According to `People`, the trailer gives a little recap of the 2019 Shazam film, which earned $365 million worldwide. The movie followed Billy (Asher Angel), a newly fostered teenager who is looking for his mother, only to find unexpected superpowers when he recites the magic word "Shazam!"

`People` adds that the `Daughters of Atlas`, portrayed by Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, are setting out to take back the power of the gods "stolen" by Billy and his other friends.

The demigod siblings serve as the primary villains of the film in which screenwriter Henry Gayden and director David F. Sandberg are both set to return.

(With agency inputs)