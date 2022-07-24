Akshay Kumar becomes highest taxpayer once again, gets honour certificate

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who recently appeared on 'Koffee with Karan 7' and said that he misses doing 10 films in a year, deserves the tag of the busiest actor in B-town. He has multiple projects currently in the pipeline too. Now, the latest report about the actor that is doing rounds on social media is that he has, once again, been named the highest tax-payer in the Hindi film industry.

On Sunday morning, Pinkvilla reported that the Income Tax Department has felicitated Kumar with a Samman Patra and termed him one of the highest taxpayers in Bollywood.

Since the actor is currently in the UK for the shoot of his upcoming film, his team received the Samman Patra on his behalf. This isn't the first time the actor has been bestowed with this honour. He has constantly been among the highest taxpayers of India in the last 5 years.

"He has the maximum number of films today, as well as ruling the endorsement world. It's no surprise for him to feature in the highest tax payer list of India," a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

Also read: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' first look unveiled at Comic-Con

On the movie front, Akshay will be next seen in Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic. He is currently shooting for the film in the UK. Around the first week of August, he will reportedly return to India to promote his next film, 'Raksha Bandhan'.

He has several other films in the pipeline including 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Ram Setu', 'Selfie' and 'Oh My God 2'.