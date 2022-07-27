David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in crime series 'My Dentist's Murder Trial'

David Harbour of ‘Stranger Things’ fame and Pedro Pascal of ‘Game of Thrones’ will be seen sharing screen space in a new crime series titled ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial’. Written by Steve Conrad, who is set to direct the pilot episode. ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial’ is inspired by James Lasdun’s 2017 New Yorker article 'My Dentist’s Murder Trial': Adultery, false identities, and lethal sedation," Deadline reported.

The true crime story chronicled in the article centres on Dr. Gilberto Nunez, who in 2015 was indicted for killing his friend Thomas Kolman by getting him "to ingest a substance that caused his death."

There were also two forgery counts, including Nunez posing as a C.I.A. agent. Nunez, who had had an affair with Kolman’s wife Linda, stood trial in 2018 where he was found not guilty of murder but guilty of fraud charges, which led to a prison sentence.

As per the publication, Pascal will play Dr. Nunez. Details regarding Harbour’s character have not been disclosed yet. Conrad, Harbour, and Pascal executive produce with Bruce Terris, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for 'Escape Artists', as well as Molly Allen, MGM Television, and James Lasdun. 'Escape Artists’ Taylor Latham co-executive produces.

Meanwhile, Pascal is also set to star in the HBO series adaptation of the video game ‘The Last of Us’ in the lead role of Joel. He is also known for his starring role in the title role in the hit Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Mandalorian’, which will return for its third season in early 2023.

