Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for dissing other Black comedians

Comedian Dave Chappelle is miffed with what Katt Williams is doing. Dave recently spoke about Katt Williams’ recent Club Shay Shay interview in which he insulted other Black comedians.

Dave recently took the stage at the Hollywood Improv and said, “What part of the game is this? He only ethered niggas. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that. Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Katt Williams made comments about Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, and Steve Harvey, among others. The interview went viral and was even included in a recent Saturday Night Live skit.

Taking a dig at Williams, Dave Chappelle said, “Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time: ‘Fuck this one, and fuck that one, and fuck this one’. But, nigga, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do anything wrong? Katt didn’t do anything wrong?… Katt was talking about shit that niggas did to other niggas, but not about anything that niggas did to him.”

Chappelle then went on to say if he told his story, “it would break your heart” and that he “lost everything and never, ever told on anybody.”