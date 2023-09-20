Danny Masterson's wife files for divorce after actor's 30-year rape sentencing

In a surprising development, actress and model Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from actor Danny Masterson, shortly after Masterson's sentencing to 30 years in prison for the rape of two women in 2003. The divorce filing, submitted in Santa Barbara, came as a shock to many, as it was widely expected that Phillips would continue to support her husband throughout his legal battles.

In a statement issued by Phillips' lawyer to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Lauzon, it was revealed that Phillips decided to file for divorce during this challenging period. Her top priority remains her daughter, and the strain of the legal proceedings has taken an immense toll on their marriage and family life. Lauzon acknowledged that Masterson had been supportive during difficult times in Phillips' life and described him as a wonderful father to their daughter.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter,” the statement read.

Masterson's sentencing took place on September 7, following his conviction for the rape of two women who were former members of the Church of Scientology. The incidents occurred at Masterson's Hollywood Hills residence in the early 2000s. During the trial, the victims provided detailed accounts of the violent assaults, which occurred after they were served drinks that left them disoriented.

Despite his conviction, Masterson continues to deny the allegations, and his attorney, Shawn Holley, has announced plans to appeal the verdict, citing significant evidentiary and constitutional issues. Masterson's potential eligibility for parole would be approximately 25 years from now when he reaches the age of 72.

Masterson and Phillips had been in a relationship for eight years before their 2011 marriage at a castle in Ireland. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2014 and also collaborated professionally in the independent film Made for Each Other in 2009, where they shared the screen with Danny's brother, actor Christopher Masterson.

The divorce announcement has taken many by surprise, as it marks a significant turn in the personal lives of both individuals, whose relationship had been closely followed by the public throughout Masterson's legal ordeal.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE