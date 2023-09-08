‘That ‘70s Show’ star Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life imprisonment for rapes

Actor Danny Masterson, who had starred in “That ’70s Show”, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison by a judge on Thursday (September 7) for raping two women two decades ago.



The sentence was handed down by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo to the 47-year-old Masterson after statements of the victims were heard, which revealed the trauma they went through and the suffering they faced for years due to the disturbing memories.



The actor, who was in police custody from May, was present in the court wearing a suit. Masterson silently watched the women, who gave their statements, without any visible reaction.



“When you raped me, you stole from me,” stated one of the victims, who Masterson was convicted of raping in 2003. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison,” she added.



Meanwhile, the other woman who was also raped by the star said that he “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused.” Addressing the judge, she said, “I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police.”



An initial jury was not able to reach verdicts on three counts of rape in December and hence, a mistrial was announced, after which Masterson was retried by the prosecutors on all three counts earlier this year.