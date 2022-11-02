Daniel Radcliffe on why he spoke against JK Rowling's views on trans community: 'Not everybody...'

British author JK Rowling has courted controversy in the last few years because of her statements that have been deemed anti-trans community by members of the community, activists, and their allies. Even the stars of the 'Harry Potter' film series, including the big trio (Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint), have spoken against her views. Rowling wrote the books on which the 'Potter' films are based. She has, however, refused to back down from her opinions. She has also denied the anti-trans accusations and said that a few positions taken by the trans community infringe upon the rights of biological women.

Now, Radcliffe has revealed why he felt necessary to speak up against Rowling. He did so during an interview with IndieWire. Radcliffe will soon be seen in a parody biopic called 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'.

“The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that," Radcliffe said.

He added, "And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

Rowling earned the ire of trans community and activists in 2020 when on Twitter she argued that gender identity contravenes biological sex. She said, "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

In a letter published on The Trevor Project’s website, Radcliffe had responded, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."