JK Rowling and Joanne Harris spar over trans rights, free speech

English author JK Rowling, best known for the mega-selling fantasy book series 'Harry Potter', has clashed with fellow author Joanne Harris, known for 'Chocolat' over gender identity issues. Rowling has in the last few years earned the ire of trans community, activists, and allies for her allegedly 'transphobic' statements, though the author has denied the accusations and has said that many positions taken by the trans community infringe upon the rights of biological women.

The recent controversy arose after Rowling voiced support for Salman Rushdie, the Booker Prize-winning Indian-born British-American author, who was recently stabbed by a lone assailant while attending an event in New York. But for her trouble, she was threatened with a similar fate by a Twitter user who wrote, "Don't worry, you're next." Rowling flagged the tweet and urged Twitter and law enforcement to take action.

Meanwhile, Harris, head of the Society of Authors, did a poll in which she asked her "fellow authors" whether they have "ever received a death threat (credible or otherwise)." The options were 'Yes', 'Hell, yes', 'No, never' and 'Show me, dammit'. Many accused Harris of being flippant about a death threat. And Rowling herself, while speaking to The Times, said she was 'startled' to see the poll.

So today I made the Times. The article is paywalled, but from what I can see, it is felt that as Chair of the @Soc_of_Authors, I am not offering enough aid to gender-critical women who feel threatened for their beliefs. I can't believe I have to say this again, but here goes. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) August 16, 2022 ×

"I've received no communication whatsoever from Harris expressing sympathy for the death and rape threats I've received," she said.

She added that Harris has “consistently failed” to defend female authors who disagreed “with her personal position on gender identity ideology”, allowing the women to be intimidated.

Harris is a vocal proponent of trans rights. In response, she wrote on Twitter, "I’ve always said loud and clear that I condemn threats of any kind, to anyone. That goes for people whose views I disagree with as well as those whose views I share. Free speech is for everyone, and when one person loses it, we’re all at risk.”

She also said that her position on the gender-critical movement does not affect her belief in free speech.