Dakota pipeline issue: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo & other celebs write to Joe Biden

Hollywood celebrities have come together to urge the United States President Joe Biden to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline after a court recently ruled that the former president Donald Trump’s administration had broken the law when it pushed forward with the construction of the same during his tenure.

The letter dates February 8 and is signed by all the whos-who of Hollywood including Leonardo Di Caprio, Cher, Robert Downey Jr., Joaquin Phoenix, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and the list goes on.

On the day of his inauguration, Joe Biden issued an executive order that revoked the permit for the long-disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline. He had then said, “The world must be put on a sustainable climate pathway to protect Americans and the domestic economy from harmful climate impacts, and to create well-paying union jobs as part of the climate solution. Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives.”

The letter recaps the battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline and details how, over the previous four years, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Yankton Sioux Tribe and Oglala Sioux Tribe have fought to keep it from being completed.

The pipeline carries oil from North Dakota underground through South Dakota and Iowa, ending in Patoka, Illinois, and has long been protested by activists, including celebrities like Shailene Woodley, who was once arrested during such an event.

“We urge you to remedy this historic injustice and direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to immediately shut down the illegal Dakota Access Pipeline while the Environmental Impact Statement process is conducted, consistent with the D.C. District Court’s decision and order,” reads the letter. “Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps must ensure a robust environmental review with significant tribal consultation, tribal consent, and a thorough risk analysis. With your leadership, we have a momentous opportunity to protect our water and respect our environmental laws and the rights of Indigenous people. This is our moment.”