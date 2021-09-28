Cynthia Bailey bids goodbye to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' after 11 seasons

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ will be one housewife short as Cynthia Bailey announced her decision to leave the hit show after 11 seasons.

The model, actress and TV personality confirmed the news on Instagram earlier today. She wrote, “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

Cynthia Bailey also extended her thanks to fellow castmates with whom she shares a unique bond, having worked with them on a project for 11 years. She thanked them for “eleven of the most unbelievable years” of her life, and “the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE” memories.

She added, “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.”

Bravo responded to Bailey’s announcement via Twitter, with a spokesperson writing, “We’re wishing @cynthiabailey10 the best on her next adventures after #RHOA.”

Cynthia Bailey became a part of the Bravo reality series 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' back in 2010, during the show's third season. In the years since, it chronicled her friendship with original cast member NeNe Leakes, along with her former marriage to restaurateur Peter Thomas, her current marriage to talk show host Mike Hill and her relationship with daughter, Noelle.

We hope we get to see Cynthia pretty soon in something exciting!

