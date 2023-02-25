Creed 3 reviews: Michael B Jordan-led sports drama earns rave critical reception. Details here

The reviews of sports drama Creed 3, stylised as Creed III, have started to trickle in. Thus far, the third movie in the Creed series, which is itself a spinoff series of Rocky franchise, has received highly positive reviews. It holds a score of 89 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Stepping out from Rocky Balboa's iconic shadow at last, the Creed franchise reasserts its champion status thanks to star Michael B. Jordan's punchy direction and a nuanced heel turn by Jonathan Majors." Jordan makes his directorial debut with this film. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin have penned the script.

Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad also star.

Here are some of Creed 3's reviews:

Chicago Reader's Noëlle D. Lilley wrote, "In his directorial debut, Michael B. Jordan brings a surprisingly heartfelt though formulaic addition to the Rocky franchise."

The Playlist's Charles Bramesco wrote, "But just as a great boxer can’t pull the same trick over and over again, neither can a franchise, an issue previously the cause for the steep drop-off in quality among the nonetheless lucrative “Rocky” sequels."

Huffington Post's Candice Frederick wrote, "A fascinating film from a new director who seems unafraid of moments of teary defeat that manifest into something far more introspective and self-nourishing — even when that’s between two brawny Black men at odds with each other and themselves."

The Daily Beast's Nick Schager wrote, "It’s easy to see the film’s punches coming before they’re thrown, but that doesn’t lessen their wallop when they land."

CBR's Brandon Zachary wrote, "Creed III elevates a basic (but compelling) story with a very strong cast, while Michael B. Jordan's direction steals the show in a knockout film."

Creed 3 releases on March 3, 2023.

