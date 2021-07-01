'Cinderella' teaser: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter starrer gives a new spin to the fairytale

The first teaser trailer of upcoming live action movie 'Cinderella' is here. The teaser, featuring Camila Cabello in the lead role was unveiled on social media on Thursday and it piques our excitement for the upcoming film.



Directed by Kay Cannon, 'Cinderella' features an all-star cast including Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter(who gives an interesting spin to the fairy god mother).



The highly anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, 'Cinderella' has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.



The film will launch exclusively around the world in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on 3rd September.