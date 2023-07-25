Christopher Nolan reveals 'correct answer' for Inception's enigmatic ending: I think it was...

With Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's latest film, hitting theatres worldwide, it has received resounding acclaim from both critics and audiences. The film's success at the box office is further amplified by the Barbenheimer phenomenon, with eager moviegoers flocking to experience Nolan's storytelling prowess on the big screen once again. As expected with any Nolan production, Oppenheimer is sparking numerous discussions and debates among viewers, as they delve into its themes and intricacies. However, in contrast to some of Nolan's previous works, like the mind-bending Inception, Oppenheimer is not as head-scratching or enigmatic. Inception, in particular, was pretty dense throughout in terms of lore and even its ending was ambiguous. And even now, film buffs discuss what exactly that final moment meant.

What was Inception all about?

Inception revolved around Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Cobb, a skilled thief who delves into people's subconscious to steal information. As the story unfolds, Cobb traverses between dreams and reality until he finally reunites with his children in the last scene. In that pivotal moment, Cobb spins a totem — a device that determines if he is in a dream — but he chooses not to witness its outcome before cutting to black. This left audiences worldwide holding their breath in anticipation.

What does Inception ending mean? Christopher Nolan says his wife and producer Emma Thomas has the answer

During a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan may have given us an insight into the ending. He shared that, at some point, he frequently faced questions about the film's conclusion, especially when caught outside a screening.

Nolan attributed the best explanation to his wife and producer, Emma Thomas. He emphasised that the significance of the final shot lies in the fact that Cobb's character doesn't care about the distinction between dream and reality at that moment. It's a question Nolan doesn't feel entirely comfortable answering.

“I think it was Emma who pointed out the correct answer, really, is that the character, Leo’s character - the point of the shot is the character doesn’t care at that point. It’s not a question I comfortably answer," he said.

How did the audience react to Inception's ending?

The audience reaction to Inception's ending was diverse and divided. Since the film's release in 2010, the ambiguous conclusion sparked countless discussions and interpretations among viewers worldwide. The final scene left audiences with unanswered questions.

Some viewers embraced the open-ended nature of the ending, appreciating its thought-provoking and mysterious quality. They enjoyed the ambiguity, as it allowed for personal interpretations and discussions about the nature of reality, dreams, and the human mind.

On the other hand, some audience members felt frustrated with the lack of a clear resolution. They wanted a definitive answer to whether Cobb was in a dream or if he had returned to reality. This group may have found the ending unsatisfying or felt that it left too much unresolved.

