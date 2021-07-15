Chrissy Teigen is facing mental health issues post being 'cancelled' over bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen is feeling left out after she stepped back from social media amid bullying allegations levelled against her. Taking to her Instagram, Chrissy wrote about “learned a wholllllle lot” about cancel culture in the past two months.

At a loss of words as she tries to move past the scandal, Chrissy wrote, "Iiiii don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s--t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."

"I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I'm not used to any other way!!"

Read her full post here:

Chrissy Teigen was accused of bullying Courtney Stodden after the latter spoke of it in public. Chrissy then apologised over an offensive tweet from 2011 saying that she was "ashamed and completely embarrassed" about her past behavior. After a month away from social media, Chrissy wrote, "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past.”

Chrissy opened up about struggling with mental health challenges and said, "Cancel club is a fascinating thing. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it," adding that it's "hard" to talk about what she is going through without sounding "whiney," especially "when you've clearly done something wrong."

She's come to the conclusion that "It just sucks. There is no winning. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I'm just...tired of being sick with myself all day."

Chrissy Teigen is also accused of bullying fashion designer Michael Costello who said that she is a “racist” and tried to effectively blacklist him in 2014. "She told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on," he wrote on Instagram, saying it led him to be "traumatized, depressed and have thoughts of suicide."

Chrissy later addressed Michael directly, tweeting on June 18, "you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. And every dime we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this s--t show into a positive." She tried to disprove his alleged DMs by posting her own alleged screenshots, which showed their DM history.