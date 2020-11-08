Actor Charlie Hunnam feels he might have COVID-19 again.

The 40-year-old actor, was on a video chat with Jimmy Kimmel to talk about his new film, 'Jungleland.'

"I'm not sure what I have," he told Jimmy.

"I have a little bit of persistent fever, a dry cough, a little bit of fatigue, so … it could be COVID. I went and had a test earlier this week, a rapid test, and it came back negative. So I could just be unfairly jumping to conclusions. But it feels consistent."



Charlie had previously tested positive for the coronavirus, which would make this his second bout with the illness.

"I had it earlier this year, and it didn't feel like this," he continued. "It wasn't particularly acute, I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days, and had a little bit of fatigue. This feels very, very different. This feels much more like flu."





Comparing the two experiences, he said he initially contracted the virus "very early on" in the pandemic. At that point, he recalled, even less was known about COVID-19 symptoms and transmission, including the now relatively common symptom of losing one's ability to smell and taste.



The actor said that he's been strictly following all the quarantine rules and the only time he went out was to take his cat to the vet.



"Whether I just have a cold or flu or something, the only time I've ever been in any sort of contact with the outside world was taking her to the vet," Charlie said, "… and it turns out what she has is feline coronavirus."